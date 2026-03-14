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Glamour, Demons & Drama: The Oscars & Entertainment Highlights

An overview of entertainment highlights includes the sparkle of the Oscars with stylist Deborah Afshani's take on red carpet fashion, Netflix's sequel announcement for 'KPop Demon Hunters,' intense competition at the Oscars, Ireland's Jessie Buckley's award charge, and Cillian Murphy's return to the 'Peaky Blinders' universe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:29 IST
Glamour, Demons & Drama: The Oscars & Entertainment Highlights
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The impending Oscars are set to dazzle with an array of sequined gowns and striking cutouts, as detailed by celebrity stylist Deborah Afshani, who dresses nominees like Chloe Zhao.

Netflix announced a sequel to 'KPop Demon Hunters,' a box office hit under directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

The Oscars are steady with competition, featuring 'One Battle After Another' and Jessie Buckley racing for top accolades, as Ireland's influence on cinema grows. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy returns in style with a 'Peaky Blinders' spin-off set during World War II.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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