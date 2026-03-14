Glamour, Demons & Drama: The Oscars & Entertainment Highlights

The impending Oscars are set to dazzle with an array of sequined gowns and striking cutouts, as detailed by celebrity stylist Deborah Afshani, who dresses nominees like Chloe Zhao.

Netflix announced a sequel to 'KPop Demon Hunters,' a box office hit under directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

The Oscars are steady with competition, featuring 'One Battle After Another' and Jessie Buckley racing for top accolades, as Ireland's influence on cinema grows. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy returns in style with a 'Peaky Blinders' spin-off set during World War II.

(With inputs from agencies.)