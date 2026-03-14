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Priyadarshan: Navigating Bollywood’s Madness with Comedy

Celebrated director Priyadarshan shares insights on the differences between Bollywood and Malayalam cinema, highlighting challenges like creative interference and budget constraints. Known for his comedic and horror-comedy films, he emphasizes content-driven storytelling. Upcoming projects 'Bhoot Bangla' and 'Haiwan' showcase his willingness to innovate even amidst industry pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 11:37 IST
Priyadarshan: Navigating Bollywood’s Madness with Comedy
Priyadarshan
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan has carved a niche with over 45 Malayalam films and 25 Hindi films, many celebrated comedies. Yet, he observes distinct differences between Bollywood and Malayalam cinema.

Bollywood's formulaic approach constrains creativity, while Malayalam films, though budget-limited, thrive on strong narratives. Priyadarshan stresses, 'films don't flop, budgets do'.

As he gears up for his latest project 'Bhoot Bangla,' featuring stars like Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan remains committed to making heartwarming comedies and tackling industry challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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