Priyadarshan: Navigating Bollywood’s Madness with Comedy

Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan has carved a niche with over 45 Malayalam films and 25 Hindi films, many celebrated comedies. Yet, he observes distinct differences between Bollywood and Malayalam cinema.

Bollywood's formulaic approach constrains creativity, while Malayalam films, though budget-limited, thrive on strong narratives. Priyadarshan stresses, 'films don't flop, budgets do'.

As he gears up for his latest project 'Bhoot Bangla,' featuring stars like Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan remains committed to making heartwarming comedies and tackling industry challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)