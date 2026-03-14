AI Revolution in Filmmaking: The Digital Frontiers Redefining Cinema

AI is rapidly transforming the filmmaking landscape, raising ethical and creative debates across Hollywood. Films are now leveraging AI to create scenes, mimic real actors, and enhance visuals, generating both excitement and outcry.

The AI-driven remake of 'The Wizard of Oz' at the Sphere illustrates this trend, while filmmaker Ruairi Robinson's viral clip featuring AI-generated A-list actors highlights ongoing legal challenges over likeness rights.

Despite concerns about job displacement, experts are optimistic. New roles and opportunities are emerging as AI integrates with creative processes, much like past industry shifts, ensuring that storytelling remains central to cinema's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)