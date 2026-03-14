Global Leaders Unite at SMI 2026: Shaping the Future of Sustainability

This week, the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Roundtables & Exhibition 2026 gathered global CEOs, innovators, policymakers, and investors at Hampton Court Palace. The summit, a hallmark of private sector influence, aimed to push sustainable development beyond mere ambitions through meaningful partnerships and actionable policies.

The event marked the growing influence of the SMI China Council, with over 50 Chinese CEOs participating. Established in 2021, the council has emerged as a pivotal player in incorporating sustainability into China's development agenda. The summit further highlighted the global involvement with delegations from Japan, Australia, Brazil, and other regions.

Founded by King Charles III in 2020, the SMI leverages 'private sector diplomacy' to position sustainability at the core of global economic growth. Major announcements included space debris removal missions, ocean stewardship initiatives, and cutting-edge tech collaborations, aligning with the SMI's vision for a sustainable economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)