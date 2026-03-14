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Manipur NCC Cadets Shine at National Level

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand honored seven NCC cadets for their significant achievements in national events. Recognized at a ceremony in Imphal, these cadets participated in prestigious programs, showcasing their dedication and national spirit. The state government supports youth in their quest for progress and service to the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:36 IST
Manipur NCC Cadets Shine at National Level
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  • India

In a heartfelt ceremony held in Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand honored seven National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from the state for their remarkable achievements at national-level events. Officials highlighted these individuals for representing the North Eastern Region in prestigious activities, including the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi and the NCC Prime Minister's Rally.

Chief Minister Singh lauded the cadets, expressing pride in their accomplishments and reassuring that the state government is committed to creating opportunities for the youth. He emphasized the importance of supporting young individuals in contributing to a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous state.

In a social media post, Singh described the cadets' dedication, discipline, and exemplary spirit as reflecting the immense potential of Manipur's youth. He encouraged cadets to continue upholding leadership, integrity, and service values nurtured by the NCC, inspiring more young people to serve the nation with pride and honor.

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