Uniting Society through Sant Ravidas's Teachings: An Inspiring Call by RSS Leader

In a stirring address, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized the urgent need for unity amid rising divisive forces threatening to fracture society along class and caste lines. He paid homage to Sant Ravidas, lauding his rejection of birth-based discrimination and emphasis on the power of deeds as a true measure of greatness.

Speaking at the Madhav Srishti in Haryana, Hosabale highlighted the pivotal role Sant Ravidas played in the 15th century, challenging caste-based inequalities and advocating for social harmony. He recounted how several Muslim invaders attempted to convert Ravidas to Islam, only to become his disciples, captivated by his devotion and spiritual strength.

Hosabale stressed Ravidas's lasting impact on India's spiritual and social landscape, advocating for the dignity of labor and moral conduct. He urged society to embrace Ravidas's teachings, which continue to inspire resistance against oppression and encourage social transformations that align with changing times.

(With inputs from agencies.)