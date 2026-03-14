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Unifying the Social Fabric: Lessons from Sant Ravidas

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized the enduring significance of Sant Ravidas in promoting unity, equality, and social harmony. He highlighted efforts by various forces to divide society along class and caste lines. Ravidas's teachings, rooted in deeds over birth, uphold spiritual and social transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:59 IST
Unifying the Social Fabric: Lessons from Sant Ravidas
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  • India

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, addressing an audience in Haryana's Samalkha, underscored the impact of Sant Ravidas in fostering unity amid divisive class and caste forces. Tributes were paid to Ravidas, marking his 650th birth anniversary.

Hosabale noted Ravidas's role in challenging outdated customs and promoting equality through deeds rather than birth. He highlighted Ravidas's historical significance, stressing his role in preparing society against foreign oppression and promoting social harmony.

Despite attempts to convert him, Ravidas's spiritual influence remained, turning adversaries into disciples. His teachings, which emphasize the dignity of labor and moral conduct, continue to be recognized across societal lines, with many, including Meerabai, considering him their guru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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