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Ram Gopal Varma Unveils Secrets Behind 'Bhoot' Casting and Horror Filmmaking

Ram Gopal Varma discusses his decision to cast Urmila Matondkar in 'Bhoot,' citing her intense performance in 'Rangeela' as a pivotal moment. He emphasizes the importance of casting in horror films and reveals insights into his approach to the genre. Varma plans to release a new horror-comedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:00 IST
Ram Gopal Varma Unveils Secrets Behind 'Bhoot' Casting and Horror Filmmaking
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma revealed his choice in casting Urmila Matondkar in the 2003 film 'Bhoot,' highlighting her standout performance in the film 'Rangeela' as the decisive factor. Varma mentioned that Matondkar's expression in the song 'Hai Rama' convinced him of her ability to carry his horror film.

Speaking at the Red Lorry Film Festival, Varma emphasized the significance of casting decisions in horror films. He believes that actors' expressions make up 80% of a horror film's impact, with sound and music enhancing their performance. His remarks were a reflection on past successes and indicated a minimalistic approach to storytelling in horror filmmaking.

Varma also disclosed his upcoming collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee in the horror-comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot,' set to release next May. The audience anticipates this reunion with great excitement, given their previous work together in multiple acclaimed projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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