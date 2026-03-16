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Hollywood's Red Carpet Activism Sparks Global Conversations

During the Academy Awards, artists used their platform to protest various global issues, including Palestinian liberation and US immigration policies. Highlighted by 'BE GOOD' and 'ICE OUT' pins, the event reflected growing activism in Hollywood. Political remarks echoed the interconnectedness of international struggles and social justice causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:37 IST
Hollywood's Red Carpet Activism Sparks Global Conversations
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood's red carpet at the Academy Awards became a platform for artists to voice their political stances. Pins such as 'BE GOOD' and 'ICE OUT,' showcased the industry's engagement with issues beyond Hollywood. This year's Oscars, marked by activism, saw speeches advocating Palestinian liberation and a ceasefire amid tensions in Gaza.

Javier Bardem, wearing a 'No a la Guerra' patch, echoed his longstanding anti-war sentiment from the Iraq War era. Jess Morales Rocketto from Maremoto suggested this marks a resurgence in political engagement among celebrities, citing Mark Ruffalo's early call for action at the Golden Globes as a pivotal moment.

Films like 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' nominated for best international feature, emphasized the global ties in the struggle for rights and peace. Directors and presenters used loaded moments to reflect on world crises, pushing talk on artistry and moral choices. Advocacy and awareness were clear winners this Oscar season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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