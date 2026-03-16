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Kanye West Reschedules Delhi Debut Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Kanye West, known as Ye, has rescheduled his anticipated Delhi concert due to geopolitical tensions. Initially planned for March 29, the performance will now occur on May 23, marking his first show in India. The event, coordinated by White Fox, Wizcraft, and Plush Entertainment, ensures ongoing ticket validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:43 IST
Kanye West Reschedules Delhi Debut Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Ye
  • Country:
  • India

Ye, the globally acclaimed rapper also known as Kanye West, has postponed his forthcoming concert in Delhi due to the current geopolitical climate. Originally scheduled for March 29, the performance will now take place on May 23.

This change marks a significant moment as it will be Ye's debut in India. The event is organized by White Fox, Wizcraft & Plush Entertainment, as confirmed by an Instagram post from District by Zomato.

The organizers stressed that the safety of international fans, the artist, and production teams is paramount. Despite the geopolitical challenges, tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date.

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