Mariah Carey Teases 'Glitter' 25th Anniversary Celebration with Possible Soundtrack Reissue

Pop icon Mariah Carey is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her 2001 film 'Glitter' with a potential deluxe reissue of its soundtrack. In an interview with Variety, Carey revealed she's preparing an event to commemorate the film, which drew inspiration from her own life story.

Carey told People, "There are plans for a deluxe and a reissue, or maybe just one, I don't know. We're getting on top of it. I'm excited about it." Released on September 21, 2001, 'Glitter' was a box office disappointment, earning roughly USD 5.3 million worldwide, as it premiered shortly after the September 11 attacks.

Despite its initial reception, fans have recently embraced 'Glitter,' spurred by the viral #JusticeForGlitter campaign in 2018 that boosted its soundtrack to the iTunes Top 10. Carey initially considered the film a "disastrous flop" but has since grown to appreciate its legacy. Reflecting on a Billboard cover story and her career success, she commented on the label of legend, admitting, "I don't call myself a legend. I'm just still working, still trying hard."

(With inputs from agencies.)