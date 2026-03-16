Political Clash Erupts Over Rajinikanth's Image: Apology Demanded

Union Minister L Murugan has called for an apology from TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna after his controversial comments on Tamil superstar Rajinikanth sparked backlash. Murugan criticized Arjuna for allegedly tarnishing the actor's image due to his political motives.

At a protest against the state government, Arjuna claimed that the DMK had deterred Rajinikanth from entering politics. He suggested that TVK's founder Vijay had more resilience against such pressures.

The remarks have led to widespread condemnation, not only from Rajinikanth's fans but also from political figures, including state minerals and mines minister S Regupathy, who accused TVK of gaining political mileage through misinformation.