Political Clash Erupts Over Rajinikanth's Image: Apology Demanded
Union Minister L Murugan condemned Aadhav Arjuna, leader of TVK, for his remarks on actor Rajinikanth's decision not to enter politics, labeling the comments as a political agenda. Murugan demanded an apology for tarnishing the actor's image, amid growing criticism from political and fan communities.
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Union Minister L Murugan has called for an apology from TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna after his controversial comments on Tamil superstar Rajinikanth sparked backlash. Murugan criticized Arjuna for allegedly tarnishing the actor's image due to his political motives.
At a protest against the state government, Arjuna claimed that the DMK had deterred Rajinikanth from entering politics. He suggested that TVK's founder Vijay had more resilience against such pressures.
The remarks have led to widespread condemnation, not only from Rajinikanth's fans but also from political figures, including state minerals and mines minister S Regupathy, who accused TVK of gaining political mileage through misinformation.
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