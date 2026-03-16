Calls for Entry Ban at Siddhpeeth Temple's Navratri Fair

The Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have demanded a ban on non-Hindus entering the Siddhpeeth Shakumbhari Devi temple during the Navratri fair in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Posters have been displayed at the temple demanding restrictions on non-Hindus and reserving business opportunities for Hindus during the festival.

VHP district secretary Yogesh Chauhan stated the fair, starting March 19, attracts many devotees, and said local Hindus would oppose any disguised or hidden identities seeking entry. Meanwhile, district officials are examining the situation.