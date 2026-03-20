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Spiritual Farewell: Alvida Jumma Prayers Unite Devotees

A large number of Muslims gathered for Alvida Jumma prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid under tight security. The prayers, marking the end of Ramzan, were held successfully with comprehensive police arrangements. Devotees prayed for peace, and security personnel will remain for Eid celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:51 IST
Spiritual Farewell: Alvida Jumma Prayers Unite Devotees
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A significant number of Muslims attended Alvida Jumma prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid, marking the emotional farewell to the holy month of Ramzan. Security was tight as the events unfolded smoothly.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh, successful prayers were held at various mosques, including the prominent Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid. Comprehensive police security measures were implemented to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the event.

Devotees, like Akhtar Hussain, prayed for peace and harmony, expressing hope for tranquility. Muhammad Irfan reported peaceful conduct of the event as devotees anticipated Saturday's Eid celebrations. Police will continue to maintain security for the upcoming celebrations as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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