Left Menu

The Legend Remembered: Tributes Pour in for Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris, the renowned martial artist and actor, passed away, prompting tributes from notable figures such as Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and fellow actors Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme. They praised his influence and character in heartfelt messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:10 IST
The Legend Remembered: Tributes Pour in for Chuck Norris

Legendary action star Chuck Norris has died, leaving an indelible mark on generations as tributes pour in. His family announced his passing on Instagram, prompting heartfelt farewells from prominent figures worldwide.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed sorrow for the legendary figure's death, noting Norris's impact on conservative principles. Abbott praised Norris's embodiment of toughness, grit, and patriotism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to Norris as both a friend and a cultural ambassador of martial arts and warmth.

In Hollywood, condolences came from big names like Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Dolph Lundgren. They honored Norris for his All-American spirit and his influence as a martial arts icon, mentor, and exemplary individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026