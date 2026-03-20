The Legend Remembered: Tributes Pour in for Chuck Norris

Legendary action star Chuck Norris has died, leaving an indelible mark on generations as tributes pour in. His family announced his passing on Instagram, prompting heartfelt farewells from prominent figures worldwide.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed sorrow for the legendary figure's death, noting Norris's impact on conservative principles. Abbott praised Norris's embodiment of toughness, grit, and patriotism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to Norris as both a friend and a cultural ambassador of martial arts and warmth.

In Hollywood, condolences came from big names like Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Dolph Lundgren. They honored Norris for his All-American spirit and his influence as a martial arts icon, mentor, and exemplary individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)