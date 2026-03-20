Odisha Sets Guinness World Record with Largest Pakhala Serving

In a remarkable culinary achievement, Odisha's Tourism Department has set a new Guinness World Record by serving the largest Pakhala dish ever. The record-breaking event took place on Pakhala Divas and involved the preparation of 1,174 kg of the traditional fermented rice in one vessel.

The feat has brought international attention to Odisha's rich culinary traditions, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressing pride in the global recognition of Pakhala, a dish deeply rooted in the state's cultural heritage and daily life.

Majhi highlighted that this accomplishment underscores Odisha's commitment to promoting its cultural and gastronomic excellence on an international platform, reinforcing the state's identity as a cultural hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)