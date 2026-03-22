Casual Glamour Reigns: Tamannaah Bhatia's Showstopping Runway Moment at Lakme Fashion Week

At the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week, renowned actor Tamannaah Bhatia made a stunning appearance on the runway, showcasing designer Bhumika Sharma's latest collection. Known for her roles in South Indian and Hindi films, Bhatia's presence added a touch of stardom to the event.

Sporting a look that combined a structured corset with a sequined shimmer skirt and an embroidered dupatta, Bhatia exemplified 'casual glamour'. The ensemble challenged the conventional bridal stereotypes often associated with red garments, blending comfort with sophistication.

Bhatia also unveiled her new jewellery line, bringing personal craftsmanship into the spotlight. Meanwhile, Sharma's collection 'Afterglow' highlighted a blend of traditional elements and modern femininity, using diverse color palettes and intricate designs to emphasize personal expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)