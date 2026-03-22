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Casual Glamour Reigns: Tamannaah Bhatia's Showstopping Runway Moment at Lakme Fashion Week

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia captured attention at Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing Bhumika Sharma's stylish yet comfortable collection. The event marked her debut in the accessories market with her jewellery line. Sharma's collection, 'Afterglow', celebrated romance, craft, and individualism through innovative designs and bold color palettes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:29 IST
Casual Glamour Reigns: Tamannaah Bhatia's Showstopping Runway Moment at Lakme Fashion Week
Runway
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  • India

At the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week, renowned actor Tamannaah Bhatia made a stunning appearance on the runway, showcasing designer Bhumika Sharma's latest collection. Known for her roles in South Indian and Hindi films, Bhatia's presence added a touch of stardom to the event.

Sporting a look that combined a structured corset with a sequined shimmer skirt and an embroidered dupatta, Bhatia exemplified 'casual glamour'. The ensemble challenged the conventional bridal stereotypes often associated with red garments, blending comfort with sophistication.

Bhatia also unveiled her new jewellery line, bringing personal craftsmanship into the spotlight. Meanwhile, Sharma's collection 'Afterglow' highlighted a blend of traditional elements and modern femininity, using diverse color palettes and intricate designs to emphasize personal expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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