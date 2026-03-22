Shah Rukh Khan's Eid Greetings and Upcoming Film 'King'

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan reached out to his fans with heartfelt Eid wishes via social media this Saturday. In a personal gesture, the actor shared a photo of himself dressed in a green sherwani, accompanied by a thoughtful message of peace and love.

Khan's message wished joy for all, reinforcing the spirit of Eid. This post not only connected with his fan base but also sparked excitement for his return to the silver screen. His next project, 'King', promises a captivating blend of star power and storytelling.

The upcoming film, 'King', brings together frequent collaborators, including Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this film is set for a December 24 release. 'King' marks Khan's return to the spotlight following his role in 'Dunki'.

(With inputs from agencies.)