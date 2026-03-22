Delhi Set to Dazzle with Inaugural International Film Festival
Delhi will host its first international film festival in March 2026, featuring more than 140 films from 47 countries. The week-long International Film Festival of Delhi will offer free public screenings and industry workshops, with notable personalities from Indian and global cinema attending.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is gearing up to host its inaugural International Film Festival from March 25 to 31, an event that promises to be a grand celebration of global cinema.
With more than 140 films representing 47 countries, the festival will be a melting pot of cinematic creativity, featuring a diverse range of films, including international features, documentaries, short films, and restored classics.
Prominent figures from the Indian and international film industries, such as Vicky Kaushal and Hema Malini, are set to attend, enhancing the event's prestige. Public access to the festival is free, although screenings and events require prior booking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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