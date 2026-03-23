Frammer AI Revolutionizes Video Content for ABS-CBN

Frammer AI, an emerging Indian technology startup, has secured ABS-CBN, a major global media network, as its newest client, officials confirmed.

The company, which leverages artificial intelligence to refine video processing, editing, and publishing for media organizations, was established in 2023 by former NDTV management.

Frammer AI will fully integrate its advanced AI technologies into ABS-CBN's operations, replacing Wildmoka for live stream production and delivery—a move expected to substantially optimize and unify the media giant's video capabilities in English and Tagalog.

(With inputs from agencies.)