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Frammer AI Revolutionizes Video Content for ABS-CBN

Frammer AI, an Indian startup founded by former NDTV executives, partners with ABS-CBN to enhance video processing using AI. The partnership will improve live and edited video workflows and expand video capabilities in multiple languages, providing a streamlined video content platform for the Philippines-based media conglomerate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:05 IST
Frammer AI Revolutionizes Video Content for ABS-CBN
  • Country:
  • India

Frammer AI, an emerging Indian technology startup, has secured ABS-CBN, a major global media network, as its newest client, officials confirmed.

The company, which leverages artificial intelligence to refine video processing, editing, and publishing for media organizations, was established in 2023 by former NDTV management.

Frammer AI will fully integrate its advanced AI technologies into ABS-CBN's operations, replacing Wildmoka for live stream production and delivery—a move expected to substantially optimize and unify the media giant's video capabilities in English and Tagalog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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