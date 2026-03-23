Lost at Sea: Families Seek Government Help Amid Iran Conflict

Families of young seafarers from Kerala are engulfed in anguish after losing contact with their sons amid escalating conflict in Iran. Fadusha Farhan T U, stationed on a Malta-flagged vessel, and Jerin Joseph from Idukki, have not been reachable for over a month.

Farhan last communicated with his family via a video call on February 27, assuring them that all was normal. Unfortunately, the very next day, tensions exacerbated, and communication lines were severed. His distressed parents have reached out to government officials for intervention.

Shamsudheen, Farhan's father, recounting a similar past incident of losing contact due to internet cut-off in conflict zones, expresses growing anxiety about the current situation. The families urge the Indian government to liaise with Iran for updates about their sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)