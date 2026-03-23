Left Menu

Max Fashion Celebrates 20 Years with Showstopper Runway

Max Fashion commemorates its two-decade journey in India with a dazzling showcase at Lakmé Fashion Week. The brand, which has become a staple in India's retail landscape, continues to evolve with the nation's fashion culture, highlighting their commitment to accessible, trend-driven styles for young consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:13 IST
Max Fashion Celebrates 20 Years with Showstopper Runway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark celebration, Max Fashion marked its 20-year journey in India with a vibrant runway show at Lakmé Fashion Week.

Originally an international brand, Max has integrated itself into India's retail scene, boasting over 520 stores in more than 220 cities. The brand's CEO, Sumit Chandna, emphasized Max's dedication to matching young consumers' fashion aspirations while expanding their nationwide presence.

The showcase featured a 'Unserious Everything' theme with diverse fashion narratives, including Urban and Sports Core. Highlighting the event were brand ambassadors like Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi, reinforcing Max Fashion's ongoing influence in contemporary Indian fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026