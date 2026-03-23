Max Fashion Celebrates 20 Years with Showstopper Runway

In a landmark celebration, Max Fashion marked its 20-year journey in India with a vibrant runway show at Lakmé Fashion Week.

Originally an international brand, Max has integrated itself into India's retail scene, boasting over 520 stores in more than 220 cities. The brand's CEO, Sumit Chandna, emphasized Max's dedication to matching young consumers' fashion aspirations while expanding their nationwide presence.

The showcase featured a 'Unserious Everything' theme with diverse fashion narratives, including Urban and Sports Core. Highlighting the event were brand ambassadors like Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi, reinforcing Max Fashion's ongoing influence in contemporary Indian fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)