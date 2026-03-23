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Empowering India's Creative Economy: New Initiatives Launched

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched three initiatives to bolster India's media sector and promote the creative economy, including AI Skilling with Google and YouTube, MyWAVES citizen creator platform, and enhancements to DD Free Dish. These steps aim to democratize technology and expand opportunities for content creators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:35 IST
Empowering India's Creative Economy: New Initiatives Launched
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On Monday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled new initiatives designed to enhance India's media and entertainment sector and boost the creative economy. These initiatives include the National AI Skilling initiative in partnership with Google and YouTube, the MyWAVES citizen creator platform, and improvements to DD Free Dish services.

The measures aim to empower creators by providing access to advanced technology and improving content reach without the need for extra equipment. Vaishnaw emphasized that these steps are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to democratize technology, making it more accessible and affordable for all.

The AI Skilling initiative plans to train 15,000 young creators, while MyWAVES offers a powerful platform for digital content creation and sharing. Enhanced DD Free Dish capabilities will allow greater access, particularly in remote areas, thus enriching India's digital ecosystem and advancing the 'Orange Economy' goal.

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