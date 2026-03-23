'Romy and Michele' Sequel in the Works: Mira Sorvino Reflects on Film's Cultural Impact

In a candid discussion on Sophia Bush's Work in Progress podcast, actor Mira Sorvino delved into the lasting cultural impact of the 1997 film 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'. Highlighting its unexpected and enduring popularity, Sorvino told People, 'It's almost like being a rock star.' She referred to the film as 'evergreen,' marveling at the strong audience response it continues to attract.

Sorvino recounted a vivid memory of receiving a five-minute standing ovation at a screening event, likening the experience to the exhilaration felt by rock stars, jokingly asserting, 'I am not Eddie Vedder.' The actor, now 58, shared her amazement at the film's enduring fame and the profound way it resonates with viewers, even decades post its initial release.

She spoke of memorable fan interactions, mentioning how the film has inspired tattoos and been part of wedding celebrations. 'A lot of people have Romy and Michelle tattoos,' she said, 'and many include the dance in their weddings.' Furthermore, Sorvino confirmed to People that a sequel is underway at 20th Century Studios, with most of the original cast expected to reprise their iconic roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)