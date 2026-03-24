From OnlyFans to K-Pop: Turbulent Times in Entertainment

Leonid Radvinsky, the reclusive billionaire who revolutionized the porn industry through the subscription platform OnlyFans, has died at 43 after battling cancer. Known for buying OnlyFans' parent company Fenix International from Tim Stokely in 2018, Radvinsky had a significant impact on the online adult entertainment landscape.

Meanwhile, in the world of K-pop, shares of the agency HYBE saw a drastic fall, plummeting by 14.5% to hit a four-month low. This drop was triggered by a smaller-than-anticipated audience turnout at a comeback concert by the popular boyband BTS, sending waves of concern through the industry.

The passing of Radvinsky and HYBE's current financial woes underscore the ongoing volatility and rapid changes within the global entertainment sector, as businesses navigate through audience expectations and unprecedented events.

(With inputs from agencies.)