From Deliveries to Blockbusters: Harshvardhan Rane's Cinematic Leap
Actor Harshvardhan Rane shares his journey from a delivery boy to setting the stage alongside John Abraham in the upcoming film 'Force 3'. Rane conveys gratitude and hopes to inspire delivery workers. The film is directed by Bhav Dhulia with the franchise's third installment continuing Abraham's 'Force' saga.
- Country:
- India
Actor Harshvardhan Rane expressed immense gratitude as he prepares to join John Abraham on the sets of 'Force 3'. Sharing his journey from delivery boy to actor, Rane uploaded photos on Instagram, including one with the film's clapperboard.
Rane appreciates the hardships delivery workers face, noting how these experiences build resilience. His motivational message targets those dreaming beyond their current life circumstances, highlighting his own climb within the film industry.
'Force 3', directed by Bhav Dhulia, will see Rane joining a franchise first helmed in 2011 by Nishikant Kamat. Rane's story is not only inspiring but signals another pivotal step in his career, with past roles like 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' and upcoming 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' further cementing his place in cinema.
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