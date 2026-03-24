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Unveiling 'The Terror Report': A Riveting Political Thriller

Essprit Productions, Balaji Telefilms, and Ellipsis Entertainment collaborate on 'The Terror Report', a political thriller exploring India's battle against terror attacks. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, known for 'Shershaah', the film serves as a sequel to 'The Sabarmati Report', delving into modern security challenges in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:24 IST
Unveiling 'The Terror Report': A Riveting Political Thriller
  • Country:
  • India

Essprit Productions, in collaboration with Balaji Telefilms and Ellipsis Entertainment, has announced 'The Terror Report', a gripping political thriller that explores the chilling domain of terror attacks on Indian soil and the nation's robust response.

The film, helmed by Vishnu Vardhan of 'Shershaah' fame, is touted as a sequel to 'The Sabarmati Report'. It seeks to expand the narrative canvas to display an ongoing saga in India's enduring war against terrorism.

Crafted by creative titans such as Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, 'The Terror Report' combines investigative intrigue with profound human stories, aiming to redefine the modern security landscape in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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