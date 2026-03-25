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Naidu's Vision: Boosting Andhra's Tourism Infrastructure by 2029

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Tourism Department to fast-track projects to build 50,000 hotel rooms by 2029. He emphasized enhancing homestays, amusement parks, and developing tourist sites under central government schemes. Officials have applied for INR 663 crore in funding for these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:05 IST
Naidu's Vision: Boosting Andhra's Tourism Infrastructure by 2029
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Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has instructed the Tourism Department to meet its ambitious target of building 50,000 hotel rooms by the year 2029. During a strategic review meeting, Naidu emphasized the need to accelerate the progress of projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

In addition to boosting hotel infrastructure, Naidu urged the establishment of 10,000 new homestay facilities and pushed for the development of amusement parks in prominent locations like Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. He is also focusing on registering caravans and caravan parks to enhance tourism.

Naidu highlighted the importance of promoting eco and temple tourism, with coordination from the Forest and Endowments Departments. Projects under the central PRASHAD and Swadesh Darshan schemes are to be completed by May. The state has submitted proposals worth Rs 663 crore for these projects, aiming to make sites like Gandikota and Araku notable tourist attractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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