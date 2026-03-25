Celebrating Ram Navami: Embracing the Ideals of Lord Ram

President Droupadi Murmu, in a heartfelt message on the eve of Ram Navami, called upon citizens to embrace the teachings of Lord Ram. She urged everyone to commit to the nation's service by practicing truth, justice, and virtue.

The President highlighted Ram Navami as a celebration marking the birth of Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram. Murmu emphasized that Lord Ram's life and ideals are the cornerstone of cultural values, guiding us to uphold societal duties.

Murmu extended greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians abroad, encouraging them to embody Lord Ram's principles and dedicate themselves to the service of the nation through thoughts, words, and deeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)