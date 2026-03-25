Afghan Artists Face Legal Hurdle in Pakistan Amid Deportation Fears

A Pakistani court has rejected a petition from Afghan artists seeking protection against deportation. The Peshawar High Court's two-member bench advised them to apply for valid visas to regularize their stay.

The petitioners, consisting of 108 Afghan musicians, singers, and artists, argued that deportation to Afghanistan would expose them to severe threats under the Taliban regime, where artistic expression faces strict repression. They also sought the court's directive for authorities like the Ministry of Interior and international organizations to facilitate their legal stay.

Their counsel highlighted the life-threatening conditions faced by these artists under Taliban rule and their subsequent flight to Pakistan seeking safety. The court's dismissal leaves them with the option to apply for visas before considering further legal appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)