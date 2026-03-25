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Inspiration Through Ideals: Bhagat Singh's Legacy in Punjab

Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond encouraged the youth to follow Bhagat Singh's ideals for nation-building during an event by the Punjab State Food Commission, commemorating Bhagat Singh's martyrdom. He emphasized justice, equality, and cultural platforms' roles in preserving martyrs' legacies. Efforts toward food and nutrition security were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:18 IST
Inspiration Through Ideals: Bhagat Singh's Legacy in Punjab
Bhagat Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond urged youth to embrace the ideals of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh for fostering nation-building. His remarks were made during a martyrs' commemoration event at Punjab State Kala Bhawan.

Highlighting Bhagat Singh's enduring values of justice, equality, and resistance against injustice, Minister Sond called upon the younger generation to integrate these principles into their efforts for national development. He also emphasized cultural platforms' significance in preserving martyrs' legacies and uniting society.

Meanwhile, Bal Mukand Sharma, Chairman of the Punjab State Food Commission, discussed initiatives aimed at food and nutrition security, including the establishment of nutrition gardens in 5,723 schools. Speakers at the event paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, reinforcing his lasting influence on democratic values and societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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