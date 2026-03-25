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Unveiling the Treasures: Inventory of Shree Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Begins

After 48 years, the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri has commenced an inventory of its Ratna Bhandar. Officials are documenting the 12th-century shrine’s jewellery and valuables with modern technology, including 3D mapping, videography, and photography. The inventory process involves temple servitors, bank officials, gemologists, and RBI representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:43 IST
Unveiling the Treasures: Inventory of Shree Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Begins
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The historic Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri has initiated a comprehensive inventory of its treasure-filled Ratna Bhandar after a hiatus of 48 years. The meticulous process involves documenting the ancient shrine's jewellery and artifacts through modern technology such as 3D mapping, videography, and photography.

The inventory, started on a Wednesday and led by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), involves temple servitors, bank officials, gemologists, and representatives from the Reserve Bank of India. The exercise is aimed at thorough documentation, ensuring each item is digitally recorded for accuracy and safety.

Security measures are stringent, with Puri Police deploying multi-layered security and access control to ensure the valuables' safety. The inventory is also overseen by executive magistrates and is conducted according to the standard operating procedures established by the temple's managing committee and the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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