Convocation Clash: Protests Erupt Over Degree Distribution Snub

At the convocation ceremony of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, a brief protest ensued when initially only gold medal-winning students received their degrees on stage, leaving the remaining students dissatisfied.

The incident occurred after Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa had exited the venue, but returned to continue the distribution following student protests that included slogans and blocking his vehicle.

A total of 271 degrees were awarded, accompanied by remarks on journalism's integrity by key speakers amidst a backdrop of demand for on-stage recognition by all graduating students.

(With inputs from agencies.)