Convocation Clash: Protests Erupt Over Degree Distribution Snub
A protest unfolded at Haridev Joshi University of Journalism's convocation ceremony when only gold medalists were initially awarded degrees on stage. Distraught students demanded equal recognition, leading to resumed degree distribution. Officials emphasized journalism's responsibility, awarding a total of 271 degrees with 12 gold medals and 35 merit certificates distributed.
- Country:
- India
At the convocation ceremony of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, a brief protest ensued when initially only gold medal-winning students received their degrees on stage, leaving the remaining students dissatisfied.
The incident occurred after Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa had exited the venue, but returned to continue the distribution following student protests that included slogans and blocking his vehicle.
A total of 271 degrees were awarded, accompanied by remarks on journalism's integrity by key speakers amidst a backdrop of demand for on-stage recognition by all graduating students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA Partners with Google to Boost AI Skills, 5,000 Scholarships for Students and Educators
BPharma Students Attacked in Shocking Road Incident
1.30 lakh Class IX girl students in Delhi govt schools to be provided cycles for free; Rs 90 crore allocated for scheme: CM Rekha Gupta.
PhysicsWallah Students Shine in IIT JAM 2026 Results
Campus Clampdown: Students Challenge New Protest Directive