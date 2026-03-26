Empowering Women: Celebrating Achievements in Indian Entertainment

The Hollywood Reporter India's second installment of the Women in Entertainment Power List was a testament to the strides and contributions made by women in the entertainment sector, celebrated on Wednesday evening. This prestigious gathering honored achievements across film, television, music, digital platforms, and new media. Esteemed attendees such as Guneet Monga, Kiran Rao, Sonam Bajwa, Nitanshi Goel, and Sayani Gupta graced the event, adding a touch of glamour.

Producer Guneet Monga highlighted the critical need for support, citing that women direct less than 7% of the 2,500 films produced annually. 'Recognition like this is vital for creating opportunities,' Monga expressed to ANI. Filmmaker Kiran Rao reflected on the industry's transformation, noting that more women have taken on diverse roles. 'We've seen significant change over the past 25 years,' Rao remarked, expressing optimism for continued progress.

Actor Sonam Bajwa expressed her gratification for being part of the list and praised the industry's milestones, including her recent work in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.' Nitanshi Goel, known for 'Laapataa Ladies,' stressed the importance of celebrating women's contributions and evolving cinema. Sayani Gupta acknowledged improvements while calling for further advancements, recognizing the event as a beacon of hope for future opportunities.

The event underscored the recognition and respect being cultivated for women driving change within the entertainment industry, promising brighter horizons for the next generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)