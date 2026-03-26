Kajaria's Star-Studded Campaign: 'Log Toh Poochenge Hi'

Kajaria, a prominent name in tiles and bathware, has launched its latest television commercial called 'Log Toh Poochenge Hi'. The advert, featuring Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh and emerging star Rashmika Mandanna, is rapidly gaining traction among consumers and design aficionados.

The commercial, built on the insight that thoughtfully designed homes inevitably invite admiration, spotlights Kajaria's tiles and Kerovit bathware as key conversation starters. The narrative unfolds with Singh and Mandanna portraying an Army couple whose home captivates their guests, subtly highlighting Kajaria's exemplary design features.

Strategically designed to boost brand visibility, the campaign continues Kajaria's tradition of celebrity storytelling fused with consumer insight, further solidifying its presence in India's burgeoning housing market. Comments from Kajaria's leadership emphasize the brand's commitment to connecting with modern Indian consumers and fostering beautiful living spaces nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)