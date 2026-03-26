Shaurya Prabhat Takes Helm at Keventers: A New Era Begins

Super Milk Products Pvt Ltd has named Shaurya Prabhat as the new CEO of Keventers, a brand renowned for its milkshakes, waffles, and ice creams.

Prabhat, who has been with the company since 2017 as Director and Chief Strategy Officer, is tasked with leading the company into a new phase of growth post the tenure of its founder, Agastya Dalmia.

The newly appointed CEO, armed with degrees in economics from the University of London and the University of Warwick, is focused on expanding the brand's presence by opening 70 new outlets within the next year and is determined to triple the business size over three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)