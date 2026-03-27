Bill Maher To Receive Mark Twain Prize Amid Kennedy Center Transformation

Comedian Bill Maher, known for his critical stance on former U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The ceremony will take place at Washington's Kennedy Center in June, as announced by the venue on Thursday.

Maher, the 70-year-old host of HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher,' often targets Trump's actions and policies. The Kennedy Center, recently renamed the Trump Kennedy Center, is undergoing transformations with a board appointed by Trump. It is scheduled to close in July for a two-year renovation.

In response to the award, Maher humorously compared it to an Emmy, expressing gratitude to the 'Mark Twain people.' The award ceremony will be streamed on Netflix. Previous honorees include Conan O'Brien, Carol Burnett, and Tina Fey.

(With inputs from agencies.)