Highlights from Entertainment World: Legal Dramas and Cultural Milestones
A Florida woman has pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder singer Rihanna. Bill Maher is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington. Italy's financial police have seized assets in a fraud case involving Ursula Andress. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Cox Communications in a major music copyright lawsuit.
A series of high-profile legal and cultural events are taking center stage in the entertainment world, captivating global audiences. Key cases and recognitions highlight the week's headlines.
Ivana Lisette Ortiz, facing 14 charges, including attempted murder against singer Rihanna, pleaded not guilty in court. Meanwhile, comedian Bill Maher is celebrated as the next recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, lauded for his longstanding critique of political and social issues through comedy.
In Italy, authorities pursue financial fraud charges against those swindling actress Ursula Andress. In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Cox Communications in a billion-dollar-plus music copyright dispute, ending years of legal battles. Entertainment reporting also features BTS's successful concert livestream and Stephen Colbert's next venture into Middle-earth for a 'Lord of the Rings' film.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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