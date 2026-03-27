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Taylor Swift's Triumphant Night at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, taking home seven trophies including Artist of the Year and Best Pop Album. During her acceptance, she encouraged artists to hone their craft privately and thanked fans for inspiring her record-breaking album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 08:11 IST
Taylor Swift's Triumphant Night at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift

Music superstar Taylor Swift dominated the iHeartRadio Music Awards, securing seven wins, including Artist of the Year and Best Pop Album for 'The Life of a Showgirl.' Her acceptance speech at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles emphasized the importance of developing one's craft privately.

Swift advised artists to avoid seeking immediate online feedback, sharing her own experiences of spending years refining her musical talents in private. Sporting a seafoam green velvet ensemble, she also won Song of the Year and Best Music Video for 'The Fate of Ophelia.'

The evening was highlighted by Olympic figure skating champion Alysa Liu presenting Swift with the Artist of the Year award. Swift expressed her gratitude to the fans and mentioned the positive energy from her personal life with fiancé Travis Kelce, who cheered her from the audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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