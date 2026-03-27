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Domus Academy Rises: QS World University Rankings 2026 Success

Domus Academy reached 62nd in the QS World University Rankings 2026 for Design, part of the global top 3% of design schools. The institution boasts impressive employment and job satisfaction rates among graduates. Scholarships for Masters programs open until April 2026 reflect its dedication to nurturing future design talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:40 IST
Domus Academy Rises: QS World University Rankings 2026 Success
  • Country:
  • Italy

Domus Academy has made a remarkable achievement in the QS World University Rankings by securing the 62nd position out of 2,239 institutions for its Design program. This positions the Academy within the global top 3% of elite design schools, emphasizing its reputation and influence in the industry.

The Academy has shown consistent growth across academic and employer reputation indicators. Notably, 91% of its graduates secure employment within a year, boasting a 94% job satisfaction rate. These statistics underscore the institution's effectiveness in preparing students for successful careers in the design field.

To further foster talent, Domus Academy is offering scholarships for its upcoming Masters programs, with awards reaching up to €8,000. Interested applicants have until April 10, 2026, to apply, as the Academy continues its commitment to nurturing future design innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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