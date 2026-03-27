Ryan Gosling to Star in Daniel's Next Sci-Fi Adventure

Renowned actor Ryan Gosling is set to star in a new sci-fi action comedy, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known for the critically acclaimed 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. The untitled movie is scheduled for a November 19, 2027 release by Universal Pictures.

Production will commence in Los Angeles this summer, following the recent box office success of Gosling's latest film, 'Project Hail Mary'. Kwan described the new project as a 'fun sci-fi, action comedy with a big heart', emphasizing its existential themes.

The film marks another major 2027 release for Gosling, who will also appear in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'. The directors, collectively known as Daniels, alongside producer Jonathan Wang, will bring this cinematic venture to life under the Playgrounds banner.