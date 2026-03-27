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Ryan Gosling to Star in Daniel's Next Sci-Fi Adventure

Ryan Gosling is set to headline the next feature film from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The untitled sci-fi action comedy will start production in Los Angeles this summer, set for a November 19, 2027 release. The film follows after their success with 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:47 IST
Ryan Gosling to Star in Daniel's Next Sci-Fi Adventure
Ryan Gosling
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actor Ryan Gosling is set to star in a new sci-fi action comedy, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known for the critically acclaimed 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. The untitled movie is scheduled for a November 19, 2027 release by Universal Pictures.

Production will commence in Los Angeles this summer, following the recent box office success of Gosling's latest film, 'Project Hail Mary'. Kwan described the new project as a 'fun sci-fi, action comedy with a big heart', emphasizing its existential themes.

The film marks another major 2027 release for Gosling, who will also appear in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'. The directors, collectively known as Daniels, alongside producer Jonathan Wang, will bring this cinematic venture to life under the Playgrounds banner.

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