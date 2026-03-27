Unveiling of ShakthiSAT Mascot: A Symbol of Global Unity in Space Exploration

New Delhi witnessed a historic unveiling at the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry Women Empowerment Annual Summit 2026. The ShakthiSAT mascot, embodying global unity in space exploration and women's empowerment, was introduced. This initiative is backed by leading figures like Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi and conceptualized by Dr. Srimathy Kesan of Space Kidz India.

Mission ShakthiSAT, a groundbreaking international lunar mission, involves the participation of 12,000 girls from 108 countries, providing hands-on STEM training. This endeavor promises to reshape the global space landscape by emphasizing collaboration over competition, ensuring that young girls from diverse backgrounds can contribute to space science.

Supported by key partners like ISRO and InSpace, the mission represents a pivotal shift towards inclusivity in scientific exploration. As the mission progresses, it remains poised to set a benchmark in global cooperation and innovation, affirming the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"—the world is one family.