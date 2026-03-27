Left Menu

Unveiling of ShakthiSAT Mascot: A Symbol of Global Unity in Space Exploration

The ShakthiSAT mascot, symbolizing global unity and women's empowerment in space science, was unveiled at the BRICS CCI WE Summit 2026. The mission aims to train 12,000 girls worldwide in STEM, emphasizing collaboration and inclusivity in space exploration. Space Kidz India leads this initiative, representing a transformative global movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:48 IST
Unveiling of ShakthiSAT Mascot: A Symbol of Global Unity in Space Exploration
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a historic unveiling at the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry Women Empowerment Annual Summit 2026. The ShakthiSAT mascot, embodying global unity in space exploration and women's empowerment, was introduced. This initiative is backed by leading figures like Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi and conceptualized by Dr. Srimathy Kesan of Space Kidz India.

Mission ShakthiSAT, a groundbreaking international lunar mission, involves the participation of 12,000 girls from 108 countries, providing hands-on STEM training. This endeavor promises to reshape the global space landscape by emphasizing collaboration over competition, ensuring that young girls from diverse backgrounds can contribute to space science.

Supported by key partners like ISRO and InSpace, the mission represents a pivotal shift towards inclusivity in scientific exploration. As the mission progresses, it remains poised to set a benchmark in global cooperation and innovation, affirming the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"—the world is one family.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Grim Death Toll in Iran

Escalating Tensions: Grim Death Toll in Iran

 Global
2
Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory: Shashank Singh's Unwavering Confidence

Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory: Shashank Singh's Unwavering Confidence

 India
3
Britain's Push for Sensible Screen Time: Protecting Young Minds

Britain's Push for Sensible Screen Time: Protecting Young Minds

 Global
4
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Post-Election Fuel Price Surge

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Post-Election Fuel Price Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026