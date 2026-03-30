Controversy Ignites as Israeli Police Restrict Palm Sunday Mass
Israeli police prohibited Catholic leaders from holding a private Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday, citing safety concerns due to the ongoing Iran war. The restriction has sparked international criticism, with calls to respect religious freedom and allow access to holy sites in Jerusalem.
In a surprising move, Israeli police blocked Catholic leaders from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to conduct a private Palm Sunday Mass. The decision, attributed to safety concerns due to frequent Iranian missile strikes, has led to widespread criticism.
International voices, including the United States and European countries, have openly criticized the restriction, viewing it as an infringement on religious freedom. US Ambassador Mike Huckabee described the incident as an 'unfortunate overreach,' citing the allowance of gatherings fewer than 50. French President Emmanuel Macron called for the free exercise of worship in Jerusalem.
In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the nation's efforts to maintain worship safety while indicating potential plans to enable partial access to the church. The ongoing Iran conflict has led to tight security and restricted access to various religious sites throughout Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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