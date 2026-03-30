Left Menu

Controversy Ignites as Israeli Police Restrict Palm Sunday Mass

Israeli police prohibited Catholic leaders from holding a private Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday, citing safety concerns due to the ongoing Iran war. The restriction has sparked international criticism, with calls to respect religious freedom and allow access to holy sites in Jerusalem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 30-03-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 05:20 IST
Controversy Ignites as Israeli Police Restrict Palm Sunday Mass
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, Israeli police blocked Catholic leaders from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to conduct a private Palm Sunday Mass. The decision, attributed to safety concerns due to frequent Iranian missile strikes, has led to widespread criticism.

International voices, including the United States and European countries, have openly criticized the restriction, viewing it as an infringement on religious freedom. US Ambassador Mike Huckabee described the incident as an 'unfortunate overreach,' citing the allowance of gatherings fewer than 50. French President Emmanuel Macron called for the free exercise of worship in Jerusalem.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the nation's efforts to maintain worship safety while indicating potential plans to enable partial access to the church. The ongoing Iran conflict has led to tight security and restricted access to various religious sites throughout Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fugitive's Final Stand: Gunman Killed by Police in Australia

Fugitive's Final Stand: Gunman Killed by Police in Australia

 Australia
2
Crusaders' Challenge: Tamaiti Williams' Unexpected Setback

Crusaders' Challenge: Tamaiti Williams' Unexpected Setback

 Global
3
Conservative Conference Echoes: Iran, Elections, and Market Moves

Conservative Conference Echoes: Iran, Elections, and Market Moves

 Global
4
Sports Highlights: Coaching Changes, Unprecedented Wins, and Farewells

Sports Highlights: Coaching Changes, Unprecedented Wins, and Farewells

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026