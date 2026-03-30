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Iranian Navy Chief's Death Confirmed Amid Rising Tensions

Iran confirmed the death of Alireza Tangsiri, the Revolutionary Guard navy chief, following claims by Israel. Tangsiri was praised for maintaining a strategic hold on the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, a petrochemical plant near Tehran was struck, leading to a fire quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:09 IST
Iranian Navy Chief's Death Confirmed Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Monday, Iran officially confirmed the death of Revolutionary Guard navy chief Alireza Tangsiri, who was reportedly killed by Israeli forces late last week. Tangsiri, a rear admiral, suffered critical injuries, according to a statement aired on state television which honored his military efforts.

The statement, while somber in acknowledging his passing, hinted at continued resilience within the ranks, emphasizing the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz to Iran's defense operations.

In a separate incident, Iran's state media reported a strike on a petrochemical plant 530 km northwest of Tehran, leading to a fire that was swiftly managed by firefighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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