Bollywood Icon Salman Khan Announces New Film 'Dil, Dimag, Jigar se'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has unveiled his upcoming film, 'Dil, Dimag, Jigar se', which will be steered by director Vamshi Paidipally. The announcement was made on Khan's X account, featuring a photo with the director. Renowned producer Dil Raju is attached to the project.

The director gracefully re-shared Khan's announcement, expressing his privilege in collaborating with the celebrated actor. This film, he assures, is driven by heart and conviction, with filming expected to commence in April.

In addition, Khan's forthcoming project 'Maatrubhumi', set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China, will see him portray Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. The film is produced by Salma Khan and promises to captivate audiences under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia.

(With inputs from agencies.)