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Embracing Mahavir's Teachings for Nation's Progress

President Droupadi Murmu urged citizens to embrace the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir on Mahavir Jayanti. She highlighted Mahavir's principles - Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Brahmacharya, and Aparigraha - as pathways to a meaningful life and societal progress, encouraging everyone to apply these values for the nation's advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:48 IST
Embracing Mahavir's Teachings for Nation's Progress
Mahavir Jayanti
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Mahavir Jayanti, President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt greetings to fellow citizens, particularly the Jain community, urging them to embrace the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. The President emphasized the relevance of Mahavir's five principles: Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (self-control), and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness).

Murmu highlighted how these timeless values can guide individuals toward a meaningful life and contribute significantly to societal progress. 'His teachings will always remain relevant,' President Murmu noted, advocating for a personal commitment to these ideals.

In her message, President Murmu urged citizens to incorporate Mahavir's messages into their lives, fostering continuous progress for the nation. She recognized Mahavir's historical role in opposing societal evils and illuminating paths towards a better life, affirming the enduring importance of his teachings.

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