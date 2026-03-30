Bhumi Pednekkar Hails OTT Revolution: Empowering Women in Indian Cinema

At the ongoing International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, actor Bhumi Pednekkar lauded the role of OTT platforms in empowering women in Indian cinema. She highlighted that these digital platforms offer women stronger narratives and opportunities to explore diverse and daring roles led predominantly by women. Pednekkar emphasized that OTT has provided the necessary platform for women's courageous and brave choices in scripting.

Amidst the presence of filmmakers and actors, Pednekkar expressed her admiration for Delhi hosting the festival for the first time. She praised the high scale of operations, the extensive attendance, and the quality of discussions and seminars, asserting that Delhi truly deserved such an international event. Discussing the industry's demands, she advised staying true to one's craft over seeking fleeting relevance, underscoring the importance of relentless pursuit of one's artistic identity.

Focusing on health, Pednekkar stressed the growing challenges faced by women in the industry, especially as they age. She shared her personal journey of managing weight fluctuations for roles, noting the body's decreased ability to cope with such demands over time. Pednekkar advised prioritizing overall well-being over drastic body transformations.

Speaking directly to aspiring female actors, she dispelled myths about the filmmaking world being perilous, urging women to remain steadfast in pursuit of their dreams despite naysayers. She advised being discerning about people, letting experience guide their judgments. The week-long IFFD, held at Bharat Mandapam, features global participation in screenings and industry engagements, reflecting a milestone event for Indian cinema.