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Celine Dion's Triumphant Return: Paris Concert Series Announced

Celine Dion, the renowned Canadian singer, announced her return to the stage with a concert series in Paris this fall. After a hiatus due to health issues, her comeback has been highly anticipated, with performances planned for September and October. Tickets go on sale in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 01:16 IST
Celine Dion's Triumphant Return: Paris Concert Series Announced
Celine Dion
  • Country:
  • France

Celine Dion, the iconic Canadian vocalist, will make her much-awaited return to the stage in Paris this fall, marking a significant comeback after a health-related hiatus. Set to perform 10 concerts across September and October, Dion's announcement was strategically unveiled on her birthday, complemented by an ad campaign that sparked excitement across the city.

In celebration of her 58th birthday, Dion revealed her plans on French TV and through a light display at the Eiffel Tower. Fans eagerly await pre-sale tickets on April 7, followed by general sales starting April 10. This marks Dion's first major performance since being diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

Known for hits like "My Heart Will Go On," Dion previously cancelled her "Courage World Tour" due to her illness. After a stirring performance at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, her return has been highly anticipated worldwide, paving the way for potential future global appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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