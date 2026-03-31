Celine Dion's Triumphant Return: Paris Concert Series Announced

Celine Dion, the iconic Canadian vocalist, will make her much-awaited return to the stage in Paris this fall, marking a significant comeback after a health-related hiatus. Set to perform 10 concerts across September and October, Dion's announcement was strategically unveiled on her birthday, complemented by an ad campaign that sparked excitement across the city.

In celebration of her 58th birthday, Dion revealed her plans on French TV and through a light display at the Eiffel Tower. Fans eagerly await pre-sale tickets on April 7, followed by general sales starting April 10. This marks Dion's first major performance since being diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

Known for hits like "My Heart Will Go On," Dion previously cancelled her "Courage World Tour" due to her illness. After a stirring performance at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, her return has been highly anticipated worldwide, paving the way for potential future global appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)