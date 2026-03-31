Bidens Welcome Boo and Scout: New Furry Friends in Delaware

Joe and Jill Biden have expanded their family with the addition of two black Lab-mix puppies named Boo and Scout. The former U.S. President and First Lady adopted the sibling dogs, who were initially rescued from a shelter in Tennessee.

The adoption was made official after Joe and Jill Biden coordinated with the Delaware-based nonprofit, Humane Animal Partners. The group was instrumental in matching the Bidens with these dogs.

The Bidens, previously known for their German shepherds, faced challenges in the past due to biting incidents. Boo and Scout were selected based on their suitability for the Biden home, ensuring a peaceful transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)