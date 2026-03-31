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Entertainment Spotlight: Brand's Trial, Swift's Legal Battle, Dion's Comeback

The summary of recent entertainment news includes UK comedian Russell Brand's delayed trial on rape charges, Taylor Swift being sued for trademark infringement over her latest album, and Celine Dion's announcement of a comeback series of concerts in Paris this fall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:31 IST
Entertainment Spotlight: Brand's Trial, Swift's Legal Battle, Dion's Comeback
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A London judge announced that the trial for British comedian Russell Brand, who faces seven charges of rape and sexual assault, has been delayed to October. Brand, once a high-profile broadcaster in the UK, did not appear in court for the preliminary hearing.

Pop icon Taylor Swift has been sued by Las Vegas performer Maren Wade over an alleged trademark infringement concerning Swift's new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'. Wade asserts that Swift's album title could create confusion with her own 'Confessions of a Showgirl' stage show.

On her birthday, Canadian singer Celine Dion thrilled fans by announcing a comeback with ten concerts scheduled in Paris this fall. The announcement comes after speculation spurred by a prominent advertising campaign in the city, marking Dion's anticipated return to the stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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